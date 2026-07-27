Prioritise dialogue and negotiations for a just and lasting peace in Southern Thailand

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PAS extends its deepest condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of Thailand, particularly the families of those who lost their lives, following the tragic attack in Narathiwat Province last Wednesday, which claimed the lives of five Thai paramilitary personnel and injured several civilians.



PAS unequivocally condemns all acts of violence against innocent civilians. The protection of human life is a fundamental principle upheld by Islam. Any attack targeting civilians, including women, children, the elderly, and other non-combatants, is contrary to the objectives of the Shariah (Maqasid al-Shariah), which seek to preserve life, dignity, and social harmony.



The recent escalation of violence in southern Thailand is deeply concerning. All parties are urged to exercise maximum restraint, avoid further escalation, and prioritise measures that protect civilian lives and preserve regional stability.

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PAS believes that a sustainable resolution cannot be achieved through violence alone. Instead, lasting peace requires sincere dialogue, mutual respect, confidence-building, and meaningful negotiations involving all relevant stakeholders. Such efforts should aim to address the root causes of the conflict while safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty, national unity, and the legitimate rights and welfare of all communities in the region.

At the same time, all parties involved in the peace process should remain vigilant against attempts by external actors to exploit or prolong the conflict for geopolitical or other strategic interests. Constructive peace initiatives must remain locally owned and guided by the shared aspiration for reconciliation and long-term stability.

PAS prays that the people of Thailand remain steadfast during this difficult period and hopes that wisdom, justice, restraint, and mutual understanding will guide all efforts towards achieving a comprehensive, peaceful, and enduring settlement.

“Islam is the solution”

DR MUHAMMAD KHALIL ABDUL HADI

Chairman

PAS Central International Affairs Committee

State Assemblyman for Batu Buruk – HARAKAHDAILY 27/7/2026



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