“Yusoff was wronged, should sue police and Home Ministry” – Ahmad Fadhli

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS Central Information Chief, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has urged Muhammed Yusoff Rawther to take legal action against the police and the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) following his acquittal from two serious charges by the High Court this morning.

He described the court’s decision as clear proof that Muhammed Yusoff had been wronged through a deliberate trap aimed at destroying his reputation and personal freedom.

“I recommend that he sue both the police and KDN so that it can be exposed who gave the order to place the cannabis and fake pistols. It’s illogical to believe the cannabis just dropped from the sky. There must have been a hand that placed it. Surely someone gave the order,” he asserted in a statement.

According to Ahmad Fadhli, filing a lawsuit is crucial not only to clear Muhammed Yusoff’s name but also to restore the dignity of the police institution, which has long been committed to upholding its duties.

“I believe many police officers themselves do not want to be complicit in this injustice. Let not such orders tarnish the good name of the police, whom we should defend and respect. Cleanse the name of our national law enforcement institutions!” he added.

Earlier, the Kuala Lumpur High Court acquitted Muhammed Yusoff of two charges—trafficking 305 grams of cannabis and possession of two imitation pistols on 6 September 2024—after the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

The ruling was delivered by Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin after 13 prosecution witnesses were called throughout the trial, which began on 7 April.

Muhammed Yusoff, 32, is known as a former research assistant to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and made headlines in 2018 when he filed a civil lawsuit against Anwar over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ahmad Fadhli stressed that Yusoff’s acquittal should serve as a lesson to all parties not to abuse power to target individuals over political differences or for their courage to speak up. – HARAKAHDAILY 12 June 2025

