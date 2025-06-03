JAMIN responds to Galas Assemblyman’s allegations in Utusan

- Advertisement -

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan State Government, through the State Issues Management Department (JAMIN), has responded to allegations made by the Galas State Assemblyman (ADUN) that many projects in the state have ended up as mere signboards, as reported by Utusan Malaysia yesterday.



In reality, the issues raised by the UMNO politician regarding several development projects in Kelantan had already been officially addressed by the State Government, especially during the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly sitting in April 2025.

“According to the State Government’s records, all the projects raised by the Galas ADUN are under the responsibility and funding of the Federal Government.

“These include flood mitigation projects involving five projects worth RM910.5 million announced by the Prime Minister; the Bukit Merbau Sports Complex (SUKMA 2028) with an allocation of RM411 million; and the upgrading of the Siti Khadijah Market with an allocation of RM5.5 million.

“All these projects are supervised by the relevant Federal ministries and agencies, from contractor appointments to implementation schedules and progress monitoring. The State Government only acts as a facilitator to ensure land approvals, local technical matters, and administrative support run smoothly.”

The State Government, said JAMIN, has continuously submitted requests and feedback to expedite project implementation for the benefit of the Kelantanese people. This includes discussions in the State Development Action Council (MPTNg) meetings and other official platforms with federal agencies.

Any delays or failures in implementation should be directed to the responsible ministries, not the State Government alone.

JAMIN criticised the claim that these projects are merely “signboards” as inaccurate and potentially misleading without clarification of the actual responsible agencies.

Regarding the KB Sentral Bus Terminal Project, JAMIN explained that the State Government has appointed the company CCCC to carry out soil treatment works costing RM12 million over 14 months, rendering the RM37.4 million allocation irrelevant.

The State Government remains committed to full cooperation for state development and the people’s wellbeing, in line with federal-state harmony.

Summary of Official Answers from Kelantan DUN Session;

Orang Asli Customary Land in Galas:

No such term as “customary land” for Orang Asli in Peninsular Malaysia under the National Land Code 1965 or Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954.

Land for Orang Asli in Kelantan is gazetted under the National Land Code.

Some areas already gazetted: Aring 5, Kampung Meranto, Lojing area.

Land and Compensation in Nenggiri:

20 houses demolished for being built on government reserve land.

State offers residential lots but requires formal applications.

RM680,000 in federal ex-gratia suggested for 164 affected structures due to a federal road project.

2024 grant application processing is ongoing.

Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Project (PLSB):

Federal Government approved construction of flood embankments all at once.

Completion date moved forward from 2030 to 2028.

State Development Action Council (MTPNg):

Co-chaired by the Menteri Besar and a federal minister.

Coordinates RMK plans and monitors development projects and inter-agency cooperation.

Answered by:

Dato’ Panglima Perang Ustaz Dato’ Mohd Nassuruddin Daud

Menteri Besar of Kelantan

Investment Incentives from the Kelantan State Government

Strategic Focus:

High-value manufacturing, green technology, semiconductors

Investment One-Stop Committee established to speed up approvals

Property tax exemptions for first two years of operation

Discounts on land premiums (40% in Year 1, 30% in Years 2 & 3)

Federal Incentives (via MIDA):

Pioneer Status: 70–100% tax exemption for 5–10 years

Investment Tax Allowance: 60–100% on qualifying capital expenses

Reinvestment Allowance: 60% for 15 years

Import Duty Exemption for raw materials, components, equipment

Current Investments:

RM3 billion in domestic & foreign investments from 30 approved manufacturing projects (2020–2024)

Attraction Strategies:

Promote Tok Bali Industrial Zone (200 hectares, ready by 2026)

Promote IBS industrial park in Sungai Bagan (80.9% completed)

Host Invest @ Kelantan Forum & Expo (INFEX)

Investment mission to Osaka, Japan in Q3 2025

Approved Projects:

Integrated Cement Plant in Gua Musang (635 acres)

Timber-based factory (100 acres)

Answered by:

Mejar (B) Dato’ Md Anizam Ab Rahman

Flood Mitigation Projects in Kelantan

Main solutions: Lebir Dam & Sungai Golok PLSB

PLSB can control 60% of river flow to reduce floods

Phase 1 of PLSB Sungai Golok: RM576 million

Federal jurisdiction (planning to execution)

Department of Irrigation & Drainage (JPS) will install early flood warning sirens

Rural and State Roads (2020–2024)

2,709 village roads

206 state roads

Almost RM110 million from the State Government

Road Maintenance:

State requested RM400 million/year from Federal Govt

Only RM100 million approved

JKR prioritised most critical roads

Non-Revenue Water (NRW)

4,000km of old pipes to be replaced

Status (as of March 2025): 91.0km completed, 664.3km under construction, 3,250.7km remaining

NRW reduced from 54.5% (2023) to 53.7% (2024)

1% reduction = RM1 million in savings

Limau Kasturi Water Treatment Plant (LRA):

Approved under 12th Malaysia Plan

Funded by Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW)

Answered by:

Dato’ Dr Izani Husin

Kelantan as a National Food Granary

Idle Land Development:

Identified idle land for agriculture

RM26.3 million allocated between 2006–2024

Crops: coconut, durian, melon, corn, etc.

Lojing Agricultural Collection Center (CPPC):

Benefits Kelantan farmers through centralized processing & packaging

Dairy Development Projects:

Rong Chenok project: cattle farming (not dairy)

GMCC milk collection center targets 2,000 liters/day within 5 years

Goat dairy industry enhancement began in 2023

Answered by:

Dato’ Ustaz Tuan Saripudin Tuan Ismail

Local Government Management

Happiness Index:

Kuala Krai ranked 3rd Happiest Town in Malaysia 2025 (Score: 99.9%)

Cleanliness Enforcement:

All local councils enforcing cleanliness

CCTV installed at strategic dumping spots

RM2,000 fines for illegal dumping

Act 672 – Public Cleanliness:

Kelantan not required to adopt it under Article 82(A) of the Federal Constitution

Awaiting Federal assistance despite running its own “Kelantanku Bersih” campaign

Urban Projects:

RM40 million landscape project at Bulatan Kijang, approved in RMK-11

Siti Khadijah Market upgrade approved in 2021, implementation began in 2024

Answered by:

Hilmi Abdullah

— HARAKAHDAILY, 3/6/2025

