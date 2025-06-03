JAMIN responds to Galas Assemblyman’s allegations in Utusan

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan State Government, through the State Issues Management Department (JAMIN), has responded to allegations made by the Galas State Assemblyman (ADUN) that many projects in the state have ended up as mere signboards, as reported by Utusan Malaysia yesterday.
In reality, the issues raised by the UMNO politician regarding several development projects in Kelantan had already been officially addressed by the State Government, especially during the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly sitting in April 2025.
“According to the State Government’s records, all the projects raised by the Galas ADUN are under the responsibility and funding of the Federal Government.
“These include flood mitigation projects involving five projects worth RM910.5 million announced by the Prime Minister; the Bukit Merbau Sports Complex (SUKMA 2028) with an allocation of RM411 million; and the upgrading of the Siti Khadijah Market with an allocation of RM5.5 million.
“All these projects are supervised by the relevant Federal ministries and agencies, from contractor appointments to implementation schedules and progress monitoring. The State Government only acts as a facilitator to ensure land approvals, local technical matters, and administrative support run smoothly.”
The State Government, said JAMIN, has continuously submitted requests and feedback to expedite project implementation for the benefit of the Kelantanese people. This includes discussions in the State Development Action Council (MPTNg) meetings and other official platforms with federal agencies.
Any delays or failures in implementation should be directed to the responsible ministries, not the State Government alone.
JAMIN criticised the claim that these projects are merely “signboards” as inaccurate and potentially misleading without clarification of the actual responsible agencies.
Regarding the KB Sentral Bus Terminal Project, JAMIN explained that the State Government has appointed the company CCCC to carry out soil treatment works costing RM12 million over 14 months, rendering the RM37.4 million allocation irrelevant.
The State Government remains committed to full cooperation for state development and the people’s wellbeing, in line with federal-state harmony.
Summary of Official Answers from Kelantan DUN Session;
Orang Asli Customary Land in Galas:
- No such term as “customary land” for Orang Asli in Peninsular Malaysia under the National Land Code 1965 or Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954.
- Land for Orang Asli in Kelantan is gazetted under the National Land Code.
- Some areas already gazetted: Aring 5, Kampung Meranto, Lojing area.
Land and Compensation in Nenggiri:
- 20 houses demolished for being built on government reserve land.
- State offers residential lots but requires formal applications.
- RM680,000 in federal ex-gratia suggested for 164 affected structures due to a federal road project.
- 2024 grant application processing is ongoing.
Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Project (PLSB):
- Federal Government approved construction of flood embankments all at once.
- Completion date moved forward from 2030 to 2028.
State Development Action Council (MTPNg):
- Co-chaired by the Menteri Besar and a federal minister.
- Coordinates RMK plans and monitors development projects and inter-agency cooperation.
Answered by:
Dato’ Panglima Perang Ustaz Dato’ Mohd Nassuruddin Daud
Menteri Besar of Kelantan
Investment Incentives from the Kelantan State Government
- Strategic Focus:
- High-value manufacturing, green technology, semiconductors
- Investment One-Stop Committee established to speed up approvals
- Property tax exemptions for first two years of operation
- Discounts on land premiums (40% in Year 1, 30% in Years 2 & 3)
Federal Incentives (via MIDA):
- Pioneer Status: 70–100% tax exemption for 5–10 years
- Investment Tax Allowance: 60–100% on qualifying capital expenses
- Reinvestment Allowance: 60% for 15 years
- Import Duty Exemption for raw materials, components, equipment
Current Investments:
- RM3 billion in domestic & foreign investments from 30 approved manufacturing projects (2020–2024)
Attraction Strategies:
- Promote Tok Bali Industrial Zone (200 hectares, ready by 2026)
- Promote IBS industrial park in Sungai Bagan (80.9% completed)
- Host Invest @ Kelantan Forum & Expo (INFEX)
- Investment mission to Osaka, Japan in Q3 2025
Approved Projects:
- Integrated Cement Plant in Gua Musang (635 acres)
- Timber-based factory (100 acres)
Answered by:
Mejar (B) Dato’ Md Anizam Ab Rahman
Flood Mitigation Projects in Kelantan
- Main solutions: Lebir Dam & Sungai Golok PLSB
- PLSB can control 60% of river flow to reduce floods
- Phase 1 of PLSB Sungai Golok: RM576 million
- Federal jurisdiction (planning to execution)
- Department of Irrigation & Drainage (JPS) will install early flood warning sirens
Rural and State Roads (2020–2024)
- 2,709 village roads
- 206 state roads
- Almost RM110 million from the State Government
Road Maintenance:
- State requested RM400 million/year from Federal Govt
- Only RM100 million approved
- JKR prioritised most critical roads
Non-Revenue Water (NRW)
- 4,000km of old pipes to be replaced
- Status (as of March 2025): 91.0km completed, 664.3km under construction, 3,250.7km remaining
- NRW reduced from 54.5% (2023) to 53.7% (2024)
- 1% reduction = RM1 million in savings
Limau Kasturi Water Treatment Plant (LRA):
- Approved under 12th Malaysia Plan
- Funded by Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW)
Answered by:
Dato’ Dr Izani Husin
Kelantan as a National Food Granary
Idle Land Development:
- Identified idle land for agriculture
- RM26.3 million allocated between 2006–2024
- Crops: coconut, durian, melon, corn, etc.
Lojing Agricultural Collection Center (CPPC):
- Benefits Kelantan farmers through centralized processing & packaging
Dairy Development Projects:
- Rong Chenok project: cattle farming (not dairy)
- GMCC milk collection center targets 2,000 liters/day within 5 years
- Goat dairy industry enhancement began in 2023
Answered by:
Dato’ Ustaz Tuan Saripudin Tuan Ismail
Local Government Management
Happiness Index:
- Kuala Krai ranked 3rd Happiest Town in Malaysia 2025 (Score: 99.9%)
Cleanliness Enforcement:
- All local councils enforcing cleanliness
- CCTV installed at strategic dumping spots
- RM2,000 fines for illegal dumping
Act 672 – Public Cleanliness:
- Kelantan not required to adopt it under Article 82(A) of the Federal Constitution
- Awaiting Federal assistance despite running its own “Kelantanku Bersih” campaign
Urban Projects:
- RM40 million landscape project at Bulatan Kijang, approved in RMK-11
- Siti Khadijah Market upgrade approved in 2021, implementation began in 2024
Answered by:
Hilmi Abdullah
— HARAKAHDAILY, 3/6/2025
