PRIVACY POLICY LATEST

Last updated: 01 April 2024

We, GALERI MEDIA SERBANIKA SDN BHD (1084907-V)) respect the privacy of individuals with regard to personal data and WE committed to protecting the privacy of our users/subscribers/customers (collectively, “Users”), and strive to provide a safe and secure user experience.

This Privacy Policy is formulated in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (“Act”), which describes how your information (“Personal Data”) is collected and used and your choices with respect to your Personal Data. For absolute clarity, any reference to “we”, “our” or “us” in this Privacy Policy shall include any member of Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd. The following discloses our information gathering and dissemination practices for mobile applications call Harakahdaily apps that are made available to you for download from the app stores, including but not limited to “Apple App Store”, “Google Play” and “Huawei App Gallery” and if relevant, for the use of, or subscription to, or purchase of any products and/or services offered by Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd.

1. Information collected by the Mobile Apps and Website

Our servers do not automatically recognize specific information about individual users on our apps. In addition, our servers do not automatically record information regarding a User’s phone number, name, ID number, email and other personal information unless the User supplies it. We collect information about Users during the registration process. When you request data from our server, it automatically collects some information about your preferences, including your internet protocol (“IP”) address. We use this to help diagnose problems with our server, and to administer our Mobile Apps and Website. The User-supplied information collected through the registration process, surveys, contest entry forms, polls or other similar vehicles is used to improve the content of our sites, or used for our marketing purposes. It is not shared with other organizations for commercial purposes unless specifically stated herein.

In addition, we also will try to complete your personal information based on basic information you provided on our Mobile Apps or Website. If you found that additional data is incorrect, please inform our support. 2. Purpose of Personal Data collected Personal Data that you provide to us voluntarily on Mobile Apps or/and Websites and the other related channels may be processed and/or disclosed to our Vendors (as hereinafter defined) for the following purposes (collectively, “Purposes”):

to contact you directly via whatsapp messaging or voice call for greeting (introduction), promotion, assist and/or for purposes stated below.

to manage, verify and complete transactions with you

to manage and verify your membership for special features provided in our Mobile Apps or Website

to direct market our products and/or services to you

to understand and analyse our sales, and your needs and preferences

to develop, enhance, market and provide products and services to meet your needs

to enable you to participate in promotions and contests

to process exchanges or product returns

to improve our services

to respond to your requests or complaints

to send you updates on products, news and event updates, rewards and promotions, special privileges and initiatives offered by Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd and/or its partners and/or advertisers

to process your payment transactions

for our credit control service and/or collection of debts due and owing to us, and

to comply with any regulatory, statutory or legal obligation imposed on us by any relevant authority

Although the precise details of the Personal Data collected will vary according to the specific purpose (such as contests, forums, surveys etc.) whether via online or otherwise, we may typically collect the following Personal Data from or in relation to you:

Name

Address

Phone number(s)

Date of birth

Email address

Gender

Identity card number or passport number

Religion

3. Use and Disclosure

We may disclose your Personal Data within Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd and/or to the Vendors (as hereinafter defined) for the Purposes set forth hereinabove in accordance with the terms and conditions set out herein.

We are responsible for the Personal Data under our control, including Personal Data disclosed by us to a Vendor (often referred to as the data processor and third party service providers). “Vendor” in this Privacy Policy means in relation to Personal Data, any person or entity (other than our own employee) who processes the Personal Data on behalf of us and/or who provide third party services for us. “Processing”, in relation to Personal Data means for example obtaining, recording, holding or using the Personal Data in carrying out any operation or set of operations on the Personal Data and/or providing its respective services to us.

We take every measure to provide a comparable level of protection for Personal Data should the information be processed by a Vendor.

We use and disclose aggregated non-personally identifying information collected through the Mobile Apps or Websites as part of our organization’s process of constantly improving the Mobile Apps or Websites, and the products and services offered by Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd.

4. Impact of Non Provision of Personal Data

Please note that in the event that sufficient Personal Data is not supplied, or is not satisfactory to us, then your application or request for any of the above Purposes may not be accepted or acted upon or your request to browse some information on the Mobile Apps or Websites, or the use of, or subscription to, or purchase of any products and/or services offered by Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd may be denied or affected.

5. Storage and Retention of Personal Data

Your Personal Data shall be stored either in hard copies in our offices in Malaysia or in our cloud servers. It may be necessary to transfer your Personal Data to third party services providers based/located outside Malaysia. By continuing to use the Mobile Apps, Websites, products and/or services of Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd, you hereby consent to such transfer. Any Personal Data supplied by you will be retained by us as long as necessary for the fulfilment of the Purposes stated in paragraph (2) above or as required to satisfy legal regulatory, accounting requirements or to protect our interests. Save and except as provided in paragraph (15) hereof, we do not offer any online facilities for you to delete your Personal Data held by us.

6. How Email and ‘Contact Us’ messages are being handled

We may preserve the content of any email or “Contact Us” or other electronic message that we receive. Any Personal Data contained in those messages will only be used or disclosed in ways set out in this Privacy Policy. The message content may be monitored by our service providers or employees for purposes including but not limited to compliance, auditing and maintenance or where email abuse is suspected.

7. Communication or Utilisation Data

Through your use of telecommunications services to access the Mobile Apps or Websites and/or any other sites operated and/or managed by Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd, your communications data (e.g. IP address) or utilization data (e.g. information on the beginning, end and extent of each access, and information on the telecommunications services you accessed) are technically generated and could conceivably relate to Personal Data.

To the extent that there is a compelling necessity, the collection, processing and use of your communications or utilization data will occur and will be performed in accordance with the applicable data privacy protection legal framework.

8. Automatic Collection of Non-Personally Identifiable Data

When you access the Mobile Apps or Mobile Apps or Websites and/or use of any product/services offered by Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd, we may automatically (i.e., not by registration) collect, use and disclose non-personally identifiable data, including but not limited to information about your Internet browser and operating system, domain name of the website from which you came, number of visits, average time spent on the site and pages viewed.

We may use and disclose these non-personally identifiable data and share it within Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd and/or third parties to inter alia; monitor the attractiveness of the Mobile Apps or Websites and improve our performance/product/services/content on an aggregate, anonymize and non-personally identifiable basis. However, please be assured that this information is not intended to be used to personally identify you.

For example, we may collect:

Device information— such as your hardware model, IP address, other unique device identifiers, operating system version, browser type and settings, such as language and available font settings, and settings of the device you use to access our Websites.

Usage information— such as information about your usage of the Websites, products and/or services offered by Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd, the time and duration of your usage and other information about your interaction with content offered by Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd, and any information stored using cookies, mobile ad identifiers, and similar technologies that we have set on your device. For detailed information about our use of cookies, web beacons, and other technologies, see Online Tracking and Advertising in paragraph (9) below.

Location information— such as your computer’s IP address, your mobile device’s global positioning system (GPS) signal or information about nearby WiFi access points and cell towers that may be transmitted to us when you use certain services.

9. Online Tracking and Advertising

How We Use Cookies, Web Beacons, and Similar Technologies and How to Disable These Technologies

We and any third parties duly appointed/authorized by us to provide content, advertising, or functionality or measure and analyze advertisement performance on our Mobile Apps or Websites (collectively, “Authorized Third Parties”), may use cookies, web beacons, mobile advertising identifiers, and similar technologies to facilitate administration and navigation, to better understand and improve our Websites, to determine and/or improve the advertising shown to you here or within the online sites operated and/or managed by Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd, and to provide you with a customized online experience.

Cookies. Cookies are small files that are placed on your computer when you visit the Websites. Cookies may be used to store a unique identification number tied to your computer or device so that you can be recognized as the same user across one or more browsing sessions, and across one or more sites. Cookies serve many useful purposes. For example:

Cookies can remember your sign-in credentials so you do not have to enter those credentials each time you visit a Website.

Cookies can help us and the Authorized Third Parties understand which parts of our Mobile Apps or Websites are the most popular because they help us see which pages and features users access and how much time they spend on the pages. By studying this kind of information, we are better able to adapt our Mobile Apps or Websites and provide you with a better experience.

Cookies help us and the Authorized Third Parties understand which advertisements you have seen so that you don’t receive the same advertisement each time you visit our Websites.

Most browsers accept cookies automatically, but can be configured not to do so or to notify the user when a cookie is being sent. If you wish to disable cookies, refer to your browser help menu to learn how to disable cookies. If you disable browser cookies or flash cookies, it may interfere with the proper functioning of our Websites.

Beacons. We, along with the Authorized Third Parties, also may use technologies called beacons (or “pixels”) that communicate information from your device to a server. Beacons can be embedded in online content, videos, and emails, and can allow a server to read certain types of information from your device, know when you have viewed particular content or a particular email message, determine the time and date on which you viewed the beacon, and the IP address of your device. We and third parties use beacons for a variety of purposes, including to analyze the use of the Mobile Apps or Websites and products and/or services offered by Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd and (in conjunction with cookies) to provide content and advertisements that are more relevant to you.

Local Storage & Other Tracking Technologies. We, along with third parties, may use other kinds of technologies, such as Local Shared Objects (also referred to as “Flash cookies”) and Hypertext Markup Language revision 5 (HTML5) local storage, in connection with our Websites. We also may use unique identifiers associated with your device, such as mobile advertising identifiers. These technologies are similar to the cookies discussed above in that they are stored on your device and can be used to store certain information about your activities and preferences. However, these technologies may make use of different parts of your device from standard cookies, and so you might not be able to control them using standard browser tools and settings. For HTML5 local storage, the method for disabling HTML5 will vary depending on your browser. For Flash cookies, information about disabling or deleting information contained in Flash cookies can be found here.

Additional Choices With Respect To Targeted Advertising

As described above, we and the Authorized Third Parties may use cookies and other tracking technologies to facilitate serving relevant advertisements to you. For example, these technologies help us determine whether you have seen a particular advertisement before, tailor advertisements to you if you have visited our Mobile Apps or Websites before, and avoid sending you duplicate advertisements.

Due to differences between using apps and Mobile Apps or Websites on mobile devices, you may need to take additional steps to disable tracking technologies in mobile applications. Many mobile devices allow you to opt-out of targeted advertising for mobile applications using the settings within the mobile application or your mobile device. For more information, please check your mobile settings. You also may uninstall our applications using the standard uninstall process available on your mobile device or app marketplace.

10. Public Forums

Our Mobile Apps or Websites make information sharing, feedback, forums, and/or message boards available to Users. Please remember that any information that is disclosed in these areas becomes public information and you should exercise caution when deciding to disclose your Personal Data. We request that users treat each other with courtesy and mutual respect.

11. Job Applicants

Personal Data provided in connection with an application for employment will be used to determine your suitability for a position with Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd and, if applicable, your terms of employment or engagement. Your information may also be used to monitor our recruitment initiatives and equal opportunities policies. Your details may be disclosed to third parties to verify or obtain additional information including education institutions, current/previous employers and credit reference agencies. Credit reference agencies record these searches and you can contact us to find out which agencies we used. Unsuccessful applications may be retained to match your skills to future job opportunities.

12. Confidentiality

Personal Data held by us will be kept confidential in accordance with this Privacy Policy pursuant to any applicable law that may from time to time be in force.

Any questions, comments, suggestions or information other than Personal Data sent or posted to the Websites, or any part thereof by Users will be deemed voluntarily provided to us on a non-confidential and non-proprietary basis.

We reserve the right to use, reproduce, disclose, transmit, publish, broadcast and/or post elsewhere such information freely without further reference to you.

13. Security

Our Mobile Apps or Websites have security measures in place to protect the loss, misuse and alteration of the information under our control. When a User is asked to provide his/her credit card information, we provide a secure environment through our partners’ systems (using industry standard SSL or SET protocols) for this purpose. For the internet, unfortunately, no data transmission over the internet can be guaranteed as completely secure. So while we strive to protect such Personal Data, we cannot ensure or warrant the security of any Personal Data transmitted to us and individuals do so at their own risk. Once any Personal Data comes into our possession, we will take reasonable steps to protect that information from misuse and loss and from unauthorised access, modification or disclosure.

A username and password may be essential for you to use some sections of the Websites. For your own protection, we require you to keep these confidential and to change your password regularly (if required).

14. Links

Our Mobile Apps or Websites contain links to other sites. We are not responsible for the privacy practices or the content of such sites. We have established relationships with advertisers and/or business partners but such relationships are generally technical in nature, or content collaborations. If any advertisers and/or business partners access to any information entered by Users in our database, this fact shall be disclosed to the Users upon initiating the registration process. Users who feel they do not wish their information to be shared by anyone other than the Mobile Apps or Websites may then opt out of completing the registration.

15. Right of Access to Personal Data

Under the Act, you have the right of access to your Personal Data held by us on payment of a prescribed fee and to request correction of the Personal Data that is inaccurate, incomplete, misleading or not up-to-date. If you have any questions regarding this Privacy Policy or if you wish to request access to your Personal Data or if you wish to correct your Personal Data or if you wish to withdraw your consent for future marketing communication, you may send your request in writing to:

Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd (1084907-V) 28 Jalan Pahang Barat, Off Jalan Pahang, 53000 Kuala Lumpur Tel: 03-4021 3343 Faks: 03-4025 5609 E-mel: [email protected]

16. Changes to Privacy Policy

We reserve the right to amend this Privacy Policy from time to time without prior notice. Any changes to the Privacy Policy will be uploaded onto our Mobile Apps or Websites and therefore, we encourage you to check/visit the Mobile Apps or Websites from time to time for any changes on a regular basis.