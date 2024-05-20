PAS ucap takziah kepada keluarga Presiden Iran

- Advertisement -

Kenyataan Media Presiden PAS



PAS merakamkan ucapan takziah kepada keluarga Presiden Iran, Ebrahim Raisi yang terbunuh dalam nahas helikopter di utara Iran, pagi ini. Turut terlibat dalam tragedi ini ialah Menteri Luar Iran, Hossein Amirabdollahian.

- Advertisement -

Semoga Al-Marhum Ebrahim Raisi dan Hossein Amirabdollahian ditempatkan di kalangan para syuhada dan hamba-Nya yang soleh.

ABDUL HADI AWANG

Presiden PAS

Bertarikh: 11 Zulkaedah 1445 / 20 Mei 2024

PAS President’s Media Statement

PAS expresses condolences to the family of the late President of Iran



PAS extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the late President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in northern Iran this morning. This tragedy also claimed the life of Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian.

May the souls of the late Ebrahim Raisi and Hossein Amirabdollahian be placed among His righteous martyrs and servants.

ABDUL HADI AWANG

President of PAS

Dated: 11 Zulkaedah 1445 / 20 May 2024