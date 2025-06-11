UPSI student bus tragedy: Responsibility, trauma and action

- Advertisement -

ON the morning of June 10, 2025, the nation was once again shocked by a fatal road tragedy that claimed 15 lives and injured 33 others. This heartbreaking incident involved a bus carrying students from Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) traveling from Jertih, Terengganu to Tanjung Malim, Perak. The accident occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Perak.



This tragedy is the worst since the Genting Highlands incident in 2013, which took 37 lives. It raises serious questions regarding the safety of public transport, lax enforcement, and the responsibilities of the involved parties.

Last night, even the atmosphere at Bukit Jalil National Stadium turned solemn when a one-minute silence was observed before the kickoff of the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifier between Harimau Malaya and Vietnam, in remembrance of the 15 UPSI students who lost their lives.

A Dark Moment in the Dead of Night

According to initial investigations, the bus was allegedly driven at high speed by a replacement driver from another company. It rear-ended a Perodua Alza before veering off and crashing into a road barrier. Several victims were thrown out of the bus while others were trapped inside.

The rescue operation involved multiple agencies including the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Health, and the police. The rear part of the bus was cut open using hydraulic equipment to extract victims. Thirteen died at the scene while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Who Were the Victims?

Most of the victims were young university students from various faculties in UPSI. Among those who perished were students from the Faculty of Languages and Communication, Faculty of Human Development, Faculty of Human Sciences, Faculty of Mathematical Sciences, Faculty of Technical and Vocational Education, and the Faculty of Management and Economics. All were aged between 20 and 23.

The victims in the Perodua Alza were a family of four who survived, though with injuries. Their youngest child was only two years old.

Who Is Responsible?

The bus operator, Kenari Utara, denied hiring a lorry driver as a replacement. However, police checks revealed that the 39-year-old driver had 18 traffic summonses—13 of them for speeding. In addition, the bus itself had 21 outstanding traffic violations.

Although the driver apologized and claimed brake failure was the cause, dashcam footage that went viral showed the bus speeding while attempting to overtake another vehicle on a bend. This footage sparked public outrage and demands for justice and firm action.

Voices of the Survivors

Testimonies from survivors painted a chilling picture. Aleeya Maisarah, 21, described how she could only watch her friends scream and struggle before all went silent. Another student, Nur Adilah, survived because she was 15 minutes late in boarding the bus—a delay that saved her life but left her deeply traumatized.

Government and Authorities’ Response

The Ministry of Transport, through the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), issued a show-cause letter to the bus operator and launched a comprehensive inspection of the company and its vehicles. Minister Anthony Loke also announced plans to introduce mandatory speed limiters for heavy vehicles.

Minister of Law, Azalina Othman, proposed the drafting of laws similar to the UK’s Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007 to allow companies to be prosecuted for fatal negligence.

The Perak and Terengganu state governments have extended financial aid and psychosocial support to the victims’ families. The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, personally visited the grieving families and emphasized the importance of preventive measures to avoid future tragedies.

A Tragedy That Tests the Value of Life

This tragedy is more than a statistic—it reopens old wounds and provokes unresolved questions: Are Malaysian lives worth no more than unpaid traffic fines? Must disaster after disaster occur before stricter laws are enforced?

What is needed is not just investigation and punishment, but systemic reform—from law enforcement and monitoring of public transport companies, to cultivating a culture of safety as the foundation of our public transport services.

May this tragedy mark the end of negligence and be the catalyst for much-needed change, because every name lost was not just a number—but a dream and a hope taken from this nation.

By KHAIRUL FAIZI BIN AHMAD KAMIL

– HARAKAHDAILY 11/6/2025

