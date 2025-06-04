The impact of global extreme heat and current hot weather on Malaysia

- Advertisement -

INTRODUCTION

Today, we are not just sweating or feeling the heat. We are receiving a clear signal from the earth and sky that human actions toward the environment have exceeded their limits. As stated in the Quran, Surah Ar-Rum, verse 41:

“Corruption has appeared on land and sea because of what the hands of people have earned, so He may let them taste part of (the consequence of) what they have done that perhaps they will return (to righteousness).”

In today’s Sinar Harian, a report titled “Extreme heat days becoming longer” revealed that around four billion people worldwide experienced an additional 30 days of extreme temperatures last year due to climate change. The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) has also reported that three states, Kedah (Bandar Baharu), Perak (Larut, Matang, Kuala Kangsar, and Perak Tengah), and Kelantan (Machang and Kuala Krai) are now under Level 1 Hot Weather status after recording daily maximum temperatures of 37°C for three consecutive days.

In recent years, the world has witnessed a significant rise in global temperatures. The year 2024 has been recorded as the hottest year in modern history, with direct effects on tropical countries including Malaysia. METMalaysia has confirmed that this hot spell is expected to continue throughout the Southwest Monsoon. This reality demands serious attention due to its impact not only on public health but also on the economy, food security, and the nation’s natural resources.

Global Extreme Heat Trends and Their Implications for Malaysia

According to recent studies by World Weather Attribution, Climate Central, and the Red Cross Climate Centre, tropical countries like Indonesia and Singapore have experienced up to 99 additional days of extreme heat since May 2024. Small island nations have recorded more than 120 days of excessive heat. For tropical regions, where the climate has typically been stable, such drastic temperature changes are alarming.

Malaysia has also recorded daily temperatures ranging between 33°C and 36°C, with certain areas exceeding 37°C. The Level 1 Hot Weather status reported by METMalaysia is not just a seasonal phenomenon but a direct result of rising global temperatures that are driving local weather patterns to more extreme levels.

Impact of Extreme Heat on Public Health

Extreme temperatures have significant implications for public health. Key risks include heatstroke, heat exhaustion, dehydration, and worsening of chronic illnesses. The most vulnerable groups are children, the elderly, and those with chronic medical conditions. METMalaysia has advised the public to reduce outdoor activities and increase water intake to avoid health complications. Additionally, rising temperatures also accelerate the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue.

Impact on Agriculture and Food Supply

The agricultural sector is also affected by high temperatures and reduced rainfall. Major crops such as rice and palm oil may experience yield declines, directly impacting farmers’ income and the nation’s food security. This ripple effect may also cause increases in food prices, placing pressure on the cost of living.

Stress on Water and Energy Supplies

Hot weather accelerates water evaporation, lowers dam water levels, and reduces raw water supply. At the same time, electricity consumption increases as people rely more on air conditioning and fans to stay cool. This places additional stress on the national energy grid and may lead to power disruptions if not managed effectively.

Risk of Open Burning and Air Pollution

In hot and dry conditions, the risk of forest and peatland fires increases, especially due to open burning practices. Such fires not only damage ecosystems but also cause haze and deteriorate air quality, impacting public health. METMalaysia has issued warnings to completely avoid open burning activities.

Mitigation and Adaptation Measures

Malaysia must adopt a comprehensive and proactive approach to face this new climate reality. Immediate measures include establishing cooling centers, enhancing early warning systems for heatwaves, and intensifying public awareness campaigns.

At the policy level, the country must strengthen the National Climate Change Policy (Dasar Perubahan Iklim Negara), expand the use of renewable energy, and develop climate-resilient urban planning. Engagement from communities, NGOs, and local governments is essential to build climate resilience from the ground up.

Regional cooperation is also crucial. Malaysia should foster partnerships with neighbour countries to share meteorological data and best practices in climate crisis management.

Becoming Climate-Conscious Citizens: From Awareness to Action

Climate change is no longer a future forecast but a present-day reality. We are witnessing extreme heat, unpredictable weather, and increasing impacts on public health, food resources, and societal well-being. Therefore, this situation demands a form of collective awareness and responsibility. It is not only about government policies or scientific solutions, it is about values and daily actions taken by each of us.

i. Raising Awareness and Empathy

All change begins with knowledge. We must understand why the earth is heating up — the result of greenhouse gases, fossil fuel combustion, deforestation, and unsustainable lifestyles. Without understanding, there will be no concern. And without concern, no action will be taken. Therefore, it is crucial that every layer of society is exposed to climate information so a sense of responsibility for our planet can be instilled.

ii. Responsibility – Not Just the Government’s Role

It is a mistake to place the burden of climate action solely on the government. In reality, change requires collaboration from all levels. Parents play a vital role in educating their children on the importance of environmental care. Teachers should integrate environmental education in schools. Community leaders can lead local green initiatives. National leaders must implement sustainable policies. All these roles complement each other.

iii. Compassion – Caring for Ourselves and Others

In facing the impacts of climate change especially heatwaves, floods, or haze, we must prioritise the most vulnerable groups. The elderly, infants, chronically ill, and low-income communities often suffer silently. Thus, compassion becomes crucial. Checking in on neighbour, sharing safety information, and offering basic aid are small actions that carry great meaning.

iv. Preparedness and Discipline

Extreme weather requires us to be more prepared and disciplined. Stocking up on essentials such as clean water, medication, and non-perishable food can save lives. Additionally, staying informed about weather alerts, avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat, and maintaining personal health are practices that must be consistently followed.

v. Sustainable Living – Simple and Smart

Our lifestyle plays a major role in determining the planet’s future. Moderation is key. Reducing electricity and water usage, avoiding food waste, and choosing fuel-efficient transportation are simple yet meaningful steps. Each small act makes a big difference when done collectively.

Conclusion

Extreme heat is no longer an extraordinary event, it is becoming the new norm in the global climate landscape. The scorching weather affecting Malaysia is part of the wider, more complex, and unpredictable reality of global climate change. Malaysia must be prepared in terms of infrastructure, policy, and public mindset to face future challenges.

Remember, this earth is not ours alone, it is a legacy for our children and grandchildren. Let us act with full awareness, responsibility, and humility.

By KHAIRUL FAIZI BIN AHMAD KAMIL

– HARAKAHDAILY 4/6/2025

