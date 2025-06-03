Tengku Zafrul leaves Umno

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIAN politics continues to be in a state of turbulence. The decision by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, to resign from all his positions in Umno and express his intention to join the People’s Justice Party (PKR) has not only captured public attention but also sparked various reactions among party leaders and political observers. The issue quickly became a hot topic on social media. Tengku Zafrul’s bold move adds a new dimension to the political dynamics within the Unity Government and reignites debates surrounding transparency, solidarity, and ethics in inter-party relations.



Zafrul’s announcement came at a time when the political climate within PKR and the Unity Government was already heated, following the resignations of two key figures from PKR—Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. Therefore, it is not surprising that Zafrul’s move is seen not merely as an individual shift, but rather a signal of a larger wave of political change—possibly beyond what many anticipated.

- Advertisement -

Tengku Zafrul stated that his decision was not made hastily, and that he had consulted with Umno’s top leadership, including Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. However, despite the seemingly cautious approach, the impact on Umno has been significant. Immediate reactions from party leaders such as Umno Youth Chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh and Datuk Dr Puad Zarkashi reflected deep dissatisfaction. There were even calls for Zafrul to resign from his ministerial post, and Umno is reportedly seeking up to RM100 million in compensation over what they allege is a case of “party-hopping.”

From a constitutional standpoint, Zafrul’s action may be legal, but from a moral and governance perspective, it raises serious questions. If a key leader can leave his party so easily, does this reflect genuine unity within the ruling coalition? Umno Secretary-General Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki emphasized that the entry of members from other parties into the government should not be done “indiscriminately” to avoid creating suspicion and cracks in the spirit of cooperation.

At the same time, PKR has not officially accepted Zafrul’s membership. According to PKR Secretary-General Dr Fuziah Salleh, every application will be reviewed professionally, taking into account various views including those from coalition partners and grassroots members. This shows PKR’s caution in avoiding further tension within the government.

Moreover, PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) member Adam Adli openly admitted that Zafrul’s potential entry could cause friction between PKR and Umno. “There’s no denying that this situation might lead to some tension. So hopefully we can tread this very carefully,” he said during a forum at the Faculty of Law, University of Malaya. He emphasized the need to handle the issue prudently to avoid harming the working relationship within the Unity Government.

On the other hand, PKR Youth Chief Kamil Munim offered a different view, revealing that discussions about bringing Zafrul into PKR had been ongoing for more than a year. According to him, Zafrul’s inclusion could potentially attract broader support and add value to the party.

Nonetheless, Tengku Zafrul’s move ultimately reflects the fragile trust between parties in the Unity Government. The most pressing question that arises is: is Zafrul’s entry into PKR genuinely based on shared principles and values, or is it merely a personal political strategy to secure his cabinet position, especially as his Senate term is set to expire this December? More critically, is PKR willing to pay a high political price to accommodate a figure previously praised by Umno?

The growing tension between component parties within the Unity Government appears increasingly unhealthy, risking a negative perception among the public. This situation presents an opportunity that should be wisely seized by PAS and Perikatan Nasional.

By KHAIRUL FAIZI BIN AHMAD KAMIL

– HARAKAHDAILY 3/6/2025

Berita ini lebih mudah dan cepat dibaca di aplikasi Harakahdaily. Muat turun sekarang!



Sertai saluran WhatsApp Harakahdaily untuk mendapatkan perkembangan berita terkini!

Related