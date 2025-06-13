Takiyuddin Urges Police to Act Professionally

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities, especially the police, are urged to conduct investigations professionally and refrain from bringing cases to court if there is no solid basis.

PAS Secretary-General, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, was referring to the case involving the former research assistant to Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, who had been detained from September 2024 until June 2025.

“I refer to the statements made by the defence counsel, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, regarding this case. It is clear that even at the prosecution stage, the court found the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

“That was already stated in court,” he said during a press conference after the trial at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, Jalan Duta, today.

Takiyuddin, who is also the Chief Whip of Perikatan Nasional (PN), added that the matter had been raised by Members of Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat since Yusoff’s initial arrest.

“I want to highlight this — our MPs raised the issue that a baseless charge resulted in a Malaysian citizen being detained from September 2024 to June 2025, almost a year, without any credible foundation.

“That is why we urge the authorities, especially the police, to conduct their investigations professionally. Police officers must investigate cases with professionalism.

“If there is no case, and it is deemed that no case exists, do not bring it to court. They (the authorities) agreed with us. When we suggested that the case had no merit, most of them agreed, and we are now seeing what should have been done,” he said.

Takiyuddin, who is also the MP for Kota Bharu, criticised the way the investigation was carried out in this case, especially the detention process, which he described as irrational.

“Today, let me be specific. When Yusoff Rawther was arrested, he didn’t have his identity card (IC) with him. When the arresting officers asked him for it, he said, ‘It’s in the car.’

“Is it reasonable for someone smuggling drugs and firearms to leave his IC inside the car? Does that make sense? It’s one of the most illogical things in the world,” he questioned.

He said the court eventually accepted the defence’s arguments, declaring the decision not just a personal victory for the accused, but a win for all citizens seeking justice.

“This was one of the issues we raised in court, and praise be to God, the court accepted the credibility of the defence’s cross-examinations on the prosecution’s witnesses. That was the outcome. Alhamdulillah, this is a victory for the people,” he said.

Earlier, Yusoff Rawther, 32, was discharged and acquitted (DNA) by the High Court today of two charges after the court found that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

Judge Dato’ Muhammad Jamil Husain ruled that although the presence of cannabis and two imitation pistols was not disputed, the key elements of possession, control, custody, and knowledge of the accused regarding the items were not proven.

On September 12, 2024, Yusoff was charged in the Magistrates’ Court with trafficking 305 grams of cannabis inside a vehicle in front of the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters surau at 10:15 a.m. on September 6, 2024.

The charge was under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, which carries a mandatory life sentence and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Yusoff also faced a separate charge for possessing two imitation pistols by the roadside near a condominium at Jalan Bukit Kiara at 9:25 a.m. the same day.

That charge was under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or both.

On November 12, 2024, the Magistrates’ Court allowed a motion to transfer the drug trafficking case to the High Court for trial.

In this case, the accused was represented by lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, while Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman led the prosecution.

Proceedings were adjourned while both parties held discussions in chambers to determine the next trial date.

– HARAKAHDAILY 12/6/2025

