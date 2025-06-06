ROS urged to annul PKR 2025 election results

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR: The controversy surrounding the PKR party elections continues to escalate as a former PKR Member of Parliament has officially lodged a complaint with the Registrar of Societies Malaysia (ROS), demanding the annulment of the election results, which he claims were riddled with controversy.



PAS Assistant Secretary-General, Khairul Faizi Ahmad Kamil, stated that the formal complaint was filed on May 29, indicating that there are indeed members who have completely lost trust in PKR’s election process.

“The issue of PKR’s party election still hasn’t subsided. Former Lumut MP, Mohd Imran Abd Hamid, has asked ROS to intervene and annul the controversial PKR election results.

“The complaint was submitted to ROS on May 29, so it’s not just mere talk—it’s an official action.

“If dissatisfaction persists, someone might even take this issue to court. It reminds me of the time when Umno’s election dispute ended up in court, ultimately leading to Umno being declared illegal,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Khairul Faizi, who is also the PAS Kluang Division Information Chief, emphasized that transparency in political parties is crucial to maintaining members’ trust and loyalty.

“It’s not that they don’t love the party, but if the party’s transparency is no longer trusted, even the most loyal members may waver,” he added.

Previously, Mohd Imran, who is also a former Senator, urged ROS to instruct the party to rerun the PKR elections at all levels.

“I demand a re-election at all levels using the old method—one member, one vote. The results must be announced in real-time and displayed on a large screen along with photos of the candidates.

“I am also requesting ROS to annul the central election results held on May 23,” he said, expressing dissatisfaction with the election process and procedures in his complaint to ROS.

According to Imran, issues occurred particularly at the branch level, prompting him from the Lumut branch to file the complaint, along with 190 other complaints reportedly submitted by PKR branches nationwide.

“The blanket response we received, as reported, was in the ‘Digital Audit and Forensic Report on the E-Voting System of Parti Keadilan Rakyat,’ and upon reviewing pages 67 to 72, there are several issues that were not addressed by the Party Election Committee (JPP) Chairperson, Dr Zaliha Mustafa, leading to suspicions of manipulation in the branch-level results.

“Therefore, we firmly stand by our belief in truth and urge ROS to annul the PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) election results dated May 23, 2025, and to instruct that new elections be held at all levels,” he stated in the complaint.

Imran also noted that former Deputy President Dato’ Mohd Rafizi Ramli, former Vice President Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, and MPP member Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir could serve as witnesses if ROS investigates the matter.

He also expressed disappointment that party members’ complaints and opinions to PKR President Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim were allegedly not given due consideration. – HARAKAHDAILY 7/6/2025

