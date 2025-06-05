PM urged to take leave

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision by the Kuala Lumpur High Court to dismiss the immunity application by Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PMX) shows that he is not exempt from the principle of the rule of law, just like any ordinary citizen.

Dewan Pemuda PAS Malaysia Chief, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, stated that the issue at hand is not solely a legal matter but also affects the dignity and reputation of the Prime Minister in the eyes of the Malaysian public.

Moreover, the civil suit filed by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther over alleged sexual assault is seen as potentially undermining international investor confidence in the country’s administrative stability.

“In light of this, Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth urges PMX to take a temporary leave of absence to allow the court proceedings to run fairly, transparently, and independently, free from any executive interference.

“We also suggest that either the First or Second Deputy Prime Minister be appointed as acting Prime Minister to ensure the continuity of national governance until this case is resolved,” he said in a statement.

He, who is also the Member of Parliament for Alor Setar, further emphasized that his party remains firmly committed to the principles of integrity, accountability, and the rule of law in this country.

“Therefore, we urge all parties to respect the court’s decision and call on PMX to show statesmanship by safeguarding the integrity of the Prime Minister’s office for the sake of the nation and the people,” he added.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday dismissed Anwar’s application to refer eight legal questions to the Federal Court, including whether he enjoys immunity from legal action.

The eight questions included whether, under Articles 39, 40, and 43 of the Federal Constitution, a sitting Prime Minister has limited immunity from lawsuits related to alleged personal misconduct that occurred prior to his appointment.

Judge Roz Mawar Rozain ruled that none of the constitutional provisions cited by Anwar’s defence team raised any clear, substantive, or justiciable constitutional questions. – HARAKAHDAILY 5/6/2025

