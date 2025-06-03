KPKT Minister accused of self-praise

- Advertisement -

SUBANG: Yang Dipertua PAS Kawasan Subang, Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir, questioned the action of the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) for publishing a congratulatory advertisement that allegedly cost up to RM31,500.



Roslan stated that the act was inappropriate and wasteful, especially since the advertisement came from KPKT staff themselves and not from external parties like corporate companies or NGOs.

“If the advertisement was sponsored by private companies, professional groups or individuals, that would be normal. But this came from the ministry itself, from KPKT staff. Unbelievable!” he wrote in a Facebook statement on Sunday.

He also raised concerns over the estimated cost of the ad, based on current full-page ad rates in English-language newspapers.

“I’m not sure who paid for the advertisement. If the Minister or Deputy Minister paid from their own pockets, that’s one thing. But if public funds were used – that is taxpayer money – then it is an outrageous waste,” he stressed.

Roslan condemned what he called a “self-praising culture” that he claimed has worsened under the leadership of a DAP minister at KPKT.

“Enough with such futile practices. Focus on public welfare, affordable housing, and solving squatter issues – not wasting public money to praise oneself,” he added.

While the appointment of Malaysia as President of the UN-Habitat Assembly is an important international recognition, Roslan emphasized that it should not justify the use of public funds to promote individual or party achievements.

He therefore called for an official explanation from KPKT on whether ministry funds were used for the advertisement and whether it had received approval in accordance with government financial procedures.

Previously, a full-colour full-page ad published on page 7 of The Sunday Star sparked questions about transparency and public spending priorities at KPKT.

The ad congratulated the Madani Government for Malaysia’s appointment as President of the UN-Habitat Assembly for the 2025–2029 term.

What caught the public’s attention was that the congratulatory message came from KPKT staff themselves, not from external entities like corporate firms or NGOs.

The ministry also listed various departments under its jurisdiction and prominently featured photos of KPKT Minister Nga Kor Ming and Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim. – HARAKAHDAILY 3/6/2025

