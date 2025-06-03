Kajang Move 2.0: Will history repeat?

- Advertisement -

THE issue of leadership change in Selangor has resurfaced as speculation grows that Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, is being touted as a potential replacement for Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as the Chief Minister (Menteri Besar) of Selangor. This development has sparked widespread discussion about the possibility of a resurgence of a political strategy similar to the “Kajang Move” of 2014 “Kajang Move”, now dubbed “Kajang Move 2.0”.



Generally, Amirudin Shari’s position in Selangor remains strong, with little to no speculation suggesting that his role as Chief Minister needs to be replaced. In fact, by mid-2025, the Selangor Pakatan Harapan coalition, consisting of PKR, DAP and PAN had issued a firm statement expressing full support for Amirudin to remain in his post. They emphasised that his leadership is crucial to maintaining state stability and ensuring the success of the Malaysia Madani agenda led by PMX (Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim).

Speculation surrounding a leadership reshuffle intensified following Tengku Zafrul’s resignation as UMNO member and his declared intention to join PKR. This move is seen as a signal of a broader political strategy, potentially enabling him to contest in a by-election and subsequently become a State Assemblyman (ADUN), a key requirement for being appointed as the Chief Minister of Selangor.

According to the Selangor State Constitution, a Chief Minister must be a Malay, a Muslim, a Malaysian citizen, and most importantly, an elected member of the State Legislative Assembly (ADUN) who commands the confidence of the majority. Tengku Zafrul meets all these criteria, except for his current status as an ADUN. Moreover, his membership in PKR has yet to be finalised.

Amirudin has dismissed the rumours and reaffirmed his commitment to serve as Chief Minister until the end of his term in 2028. At an event in Selayang, he revealed that during a recent meeting with Zafrul before the latter’s departure for Mecca, he simply asked Zafrul to pray for him to remain in charge of Selangor.

When asked about the possibility of joining the federal cabinet to fill vacancies left by Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Amirudin diplomatically responded that such decisions would depend on future discussions and national needs. He also stated that he does not foresee any by-election taking place in the final two years of the current administration’s term.

There is a real possibility that history may repeat itself. The Kajang Move was a political manoeuvre by PKR aimed at replacing Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Chief Minister, but it ultimately failed to achieve its intended objective. Should Kajang Move 2.0 materialise without a strong and justifiable basis, there are concerns that it may repeat a familiar episode of political manipulation; one that wastes time, energy, and public funds.

By KHAIRUL FAIZI BIN AHMAD KAMIL

– HARAKAHDAILY 3/6/2025

