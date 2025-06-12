Expose and punish those behind conspiracy against Yusoff Rawther – Hamzah

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition Leader Dato’ Seri Hamzah Zainudin has called for a full investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the alleged conspiracy that led to the prosecution of Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, who was acquitted and discharged by the Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday.

In an official statement issued by Perikatan Nasional today, Hamzah—who is also the Deputy Chairman of Perikatan Nasional—said the court’s decision clearly shows that Yusoff was a victim of injustice and a deliberate scheme to destroy his reputation and future.

“Yusoff was forced to languish in prison for 9 months and 10 days without bail, and was even placed in the death row block, despite being a young man who had yet to be proven guilty,” he said.

Yusoff was previously charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking, and Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960 for possession of an imitation firearm — charges that could have resulted in a death sentence or life imprisonment.

“Imagine if the court had ruled against him — an innocent person would have been condemned to life imprisonment. This is not just a personal tragedy, but a major failure of our justice system,” said Hamzah.

He also extended appreciation to the defence team led by Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, and Nurmustanir Md Nor for their relentless efforts in pursuing justice.

Hamzah stressed that the public has a right to know who gave the orders that led to Yusoff’s arrest and prosecution, and how suspicious items such as cannabis and a fake firearm came into play.

“We cannot allow a repeat of the dark history of abuse of power in this country. Those behind this conspiracy must be brought to justice,” he added.

Hamzah assured that Perikatan Nasional remains committed to defending justice and upholding the rule of law to protect the people from any form of oppression and misuse of authority. – HARAKAHDAILY 12 June 2025

