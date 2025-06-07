Eid al-Adha Greetings

- Advertisement -

All praise be to Allah who has bestowed upon us the blessings of Islam and faith, and who has taught us the true meaning of sacrifice through the noble story of Prophet Ibrahim and Prophet Ismail (peace be upon them).

- Advertisement -

Eid al-Adha is not merely an annual celebration, but a moment of spiritual training that teaches us the values of obedience, sincerity, and sacrifice in fulfilling Allah’s commands without hesitation.

I would like to take this opportunity to call upon myself and the entire Muslim ummah to:

Truly internalize the spirit of the Qurban (sacrificial rites). It is not just the slaughter of animals, but a symbol of sacrificing our desires and personal interests in obedience to Allah and for the benefit of the ummah. Uphold the banner of tawhid (monotheism) in our daily lives, and stay away from all forms of shirk (polytheism) and ideologies that contradict the teachings of Islam. Reject any attempts to dilute the identity of Islam, including misguided ideas such as the ‘Abrahamic Religion’ initiative that seeks to equate Islam with other religions—despite the fact that Prophet Ibrahim himself was a devout Muslim, neither a Jew, a Christian, nor a polytheist. Be deeply concerned for the suffering of Muslims in Palestine, Syria, Myanmar, and all around the world who are oppressed. If we are unable to help with wealth or physical effort, then let us support them through sincere prayers and supplications.

Eid al-Adha is a symbol of strong faith and firm belief in Allah’s promises. This is the foundation for the rise of the Muslim ummah—through piety, knowledge, unity, and the struggle to uphold truth and resist all forms of oppression.

May Allah accept all our deeds, unite our hearts, and protect the Muslim ummah from the trials and tribulations afflicting the world today.

Taqabbalallahu minna wa minkum. Kullu ‘am wa antum bi khayr.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak 1446H

ABDUL HADI AWANG

President of PAS – HARAKAHDAILY 6/6/2025

Berita ini lebih mudah dan cepat dibaca di aplikasi Harakahdaily. Muat turun sekarang!



Sertai saluran WhatsApp Harakahdaily untuk mendapatkan perkembangan berita terkini!

Related