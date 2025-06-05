Dewan Pemuda PAS Pasir Mas submits memorandum opposing URA

- Advertisement -

Pasir Mas: On 4 June 2025, the Dewan Pemuda PAS Kawasan Pasir Mas (DPPKPM) submitted a memorandum of objection to the Urban Renewal Act (URA) to the Member of Parliament for Pasir Mas, YB Ahmad Fadhli Shaari.

- Advertisement -

The submission is part of a nationwide initiative coordinated by Dewan Pemuda PAS Malaysia, including in the state of Kelantan, where various parliamentary constituencies have begun handing over similar memoranda to their respective Members of Parliament in protest of the URA, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon.

DPPKPM Chief, Dr Ahmad Syakir Dato’ Nasuruddin, stated that the movement will continue its efforts to raise public awareness, especially among the people of Pasir Mas, regarding the threat posed by the URA to the original urban dwellers.

“This Act would pave the way for the displacement of native residents, particularly the Malays, under the guise of urban redevelopment. Dewan Pemuda PAS Pasir Mas sees this as a systemic erosion of ancestral land rights and an act of injustice,” he stressed.

He also affirmed that this initiative will persist until all Members of Parliament have received the memorandum of protest from their respective Dewan Pemuda PAS divisions, symbolising the united stand of Islamic youth in defending the people’s rights.

Also present during the submission were the majority of the DPPKPM committee members, showing full support for the mission.

The memorandum was received by YB Ahmad Fadhli Shaari at his office, where he expressed the unwavering commitment of all PAS and Perikatan Nasional MPs to oppose the URA, both inside Parliament and on the ground.

“I accept this memorandum as a trust and a clear signal from our youth who are concerned about the future of our nation and people. God willing, we in Parliament will not remain silent on such a crucial matter,” he stated. – HARAKAHDAILY 5/6/2025

Berita ini lebih mudah dan cepat dibaca di aplikasi Harakahdaily. Muat turun sekarang!



Sertai saluran WhatsApp Harakahdaily untuk mendapatkan perkembangan berita terkini!

Related