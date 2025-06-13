Call for Royal Commission of Inquiry into Yusof Rawther’s Prosecution – Muhyiddin

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional Chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, has called for the immediate establishment of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate possible deception and abuse of power in the prosecution of Muhammed Yusof Rawther.

- Advertisement -

In a strongly worded statement today, he stressed that the RCI is necessary to uncover the truth and to ensure that all individuals involved—including the mastermind behind the alleged conspiracy—are brought to justice.

“I urge the government to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry without delay to investigate the possibility of fraud and abuse of power in the investigation and prosecution of Yusof Rawther. If proven, all parties involved must face the harshest punishment,” he said.

Muhyiddin highlighted that the criminal case against Yusof had raised serious doubts from the outset, as it was closely linked to Yusof’s civil lawsuit against the Prime Minister over allegations of sexual misconduct—an issue that garnered wide coverage in both local and international media.

He said the decision by High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin to acquit and discharge Yusof without calling for his defence clearly indicated the prosecution’s failure to establish a prima facie case.

“The evidence submitted by the prosecution was highly questionable and likely fabricated to convict Yusof, silencing him in relation to his civil suit against the Prime Minister.”

Muhyiddin described the case as a stark example of institutional abuse, where state instruments and legal mechanisms were used to oppress an innocent citizen to protect those in power.

“This is a clear manifestation of corrupt power. The very institutions and laws that are meant to protect the people and uphold justice have been twisted into tools of oppression by the so-called Madani regime. The promises of reform and justice for all have become the regime’s greatest hypocrisy.”

He warned that Malaysia risks turning into a ‘gestapo state’ if law enforcement agencies continue to act blindly under political instruction.

“To preserve Malaysia as a country governed by the rule of law, enforcement agencies must be cleansed of these rogue elements. A single drop of poison should not be allowed to spoil the entire well.”

Following the court’s decision, Muhyiddin also demanded full guarantees for Yusof Rawther’s safety and wellbeing from the authorities.

He concluded by expressing appreciation to Justice Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin for delivering a verdict grounded in legal principles and courage. – HARAKAHDAILY 13 June 2025

Berita ini lebih mudah dan cepat dibaca di aplikasi Harakahdaily. Muat turun sekarang!



Sertai saluran WhatsApp Harakahdaily untuk mendapatkan perkembangan berita terkini!

Related