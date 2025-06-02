Anwar Wants to Meet Trump: The Sequel to “Make America Great Again” 2.0?

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur: It seems our Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has once again revived the fine art of pen-pal diplomacy — this time by writing a heartfelt letter to the U.S. President Donald Trump, pleading (or begging, perhaps?) for support in arranging a summit between ASEAN and the United States.

- Advertisement -

One wonders if Anwar has been living under a rock since 2017 or is simply choosing to forget that Trump is no fan of multilateral platforms like ASEAN. The man thrives on one-on-one deals — strong-arm negotiations, winner-takes-all trade-offs. Sitting through a regional summit filled with flowery speeches? Not exactly Trump’s idea of a good time. He’s more of a “just me and the other guy” operator — preferably in a room where he can shout, bluff, or walk out if he gets bored.

But if Anwar imagines this move will mirror Najib Razak’s high-profile trip to the White House back in 2017 — the one that turned into a punchline rather than a milestone — he’s clearly whistling in the wind. Najib may have secured a photo-op and even threw in a bonus line about helping Trump “make America great again,” but the truth eventually surfaced in court.

Let’s not forget: Najib swore to Parliament that he didn’t pay a single cent to meet Trump. And yet, in courtroom revelations, a Grammy-winning American rapper’s name cropped up as part of the ‘arrangement crew’ behind that meeting. Apparently, there was a cost — just not one he was willing to disclose in the Dewan Rakyat. But then again, in Malaysia, damage control is an art form.

Now Anwar seems to be testing the same waters — except Trump isn’t even president anymore. The man is neck-deep in legal trials, campaign chaos, and probably deciding which TV host to rage-tweet next. Is Anwar under the impression that Trump will wake up one morning, read a letter from Putrajaya, and exclaim, “Sure, Anwar! Let’s host an ASEAN-US Summit. What a terrific idea!”

Reality check: Trump couldn’t care less. Unless it’s a bilateral deal with leverage for him, he’s not showing up. And if this letter was really sent, one can’t help but ask — was there a middleman involved again? And who’ll be the next celebrity cameo in court this time?

Malaysians aren’t asking for much. If you want to pose in the White House, by all means, book a tour. But please, don’t pawn the dignity of the nation just for a selfie and a hollow compliment. And more importantly — remember that the people are shouldering economic hardship, not waiting eagerly for “Trump’s reply letter.”

On the world stage, Anwar’s diplomatic record has been nothing short of underwhelming — unless, of course, you’re one of those still enchanted by empty rhetoric. So far, not a single major foreign initiative has placed Malaysia in a leading role in the region, let alone globally. Anwar is more visible as a TED Talk guest than a statesman delivering results.

Remember the trip to Türkiye? All style, all smiles, zero substance. The much-hyped investments vanished into thin air. The European visits? Poetic speeches and moral appeals, but came home with empty hands. Government media had to work overtime crafting narratives just to pad the silence.

And let’s talk about key ASEAN and OIC summits. While others took firm stances on issues like Palestine, Anwar was busy quoting Shakespeare. When pressed about Israel, his position flipped like a coin — strong one day, syrupy the next. What’s Malaysia’s foreign policy direction? Nobody knows. Perhaps we’ve entered the age of “Whateverism” — a doctrine that changes depending on who’s listening and who’s sponsoring.

If Anwar genuinely aspired to be a respected global figure, Malaysia would already be a loud voice in Rohingya advocacy, a moral leader in the OIC, or a key player in navigating ASEAN’s economic challenges. But no — the obsession remains with chasing the spotlight, even if it means chasing after a president more familiar with courtrooms than conference rooms.

At the end of the day, the international arena is no place for selfies and sympathy letters. It demands boldness, clarity, and strategy. Unfortunately, our Prime Minister still looks better suited to hosting NGO roundtables than steering a nation’s foreign policy.

Two can play at diplomacy — but not everyone knows the rules.

And Anwar, it seems, is playing checkers while the world plays chess. – HARAKAHDAILY 1 June 2025

Berita ini lebih mudah dan cepat dibaca di aplikasi Harakahdaily. Muat turun sekarang!



Sertai saluran WhatsApp Harakahdaily untuk mendapatkan perkembangan berita terkini!

Related