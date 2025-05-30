‘We produce gas, but our own people can’t use it?’

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Pemuda PAS Malaysia Chief, Ustaz Afnan Hamimi Dato’ Taib Azamudden, has criticised the Madani Government’s decision to prohibit small traders from using subsidised LPG cylinders, describing it as oppressive and illogical.

He said the public cannot accept the government’s move to ban small traders from using subsidised LPG cylinders priced at RM26, instead forcing them to use commercial purple cylinders, which cost nearly RM70 per unit.

“That’s almost triple the price!” exclaimed Afnan, who is also Member of Parliament for Alor Setar and Youth Chief of Perikatan Nasional (PN), in a statement today.

He questioned how Malaysia — one of the world’s top five exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) alongside Russia, Qatar, Australia, and the United States — could justify such a move when its own citizens cannot enjoy the benefits of the nation’s natural resources.

“What kind of logic is this?” he asked, adding that the requirement for traders to apply for a permit if using more than three LPG cylinders a month is burdensome and unnecessary.

“Not all small traders can keep up with such convoluted procedures. This doesn’t just frustrate small vendors — it will also push up food prices, service costs, and other essentials. And who suffers? The people!” he stressed.

He added that the policy goes against the very notion of “social justice” championed by the government.

“We see this as a form of economic oppression against the working class. Those at the top enjoy a comfortable life with every convenience, but ordinary people have to pay more for basic necessities produced in their own country. Does that make any sense?” he asked.

In light of this, Afnan issued three demands to the government: firstly, to revoke the ban on small traders using subsidised gas cylinders; secondly, to retain the subsidy system for those who truly need it; and thirdly, to ensure the nation’s wealth is distributed fairly — as the rakyat deserve to benefit from the country’s own resources.

He also reminded the government not to continue burdening the public with unreasonable policies.

“Enough with the never-ending pressure on the people. Stop making the lower-income group the victims of bizarre top-down decisions,” he said. – HARAKAHDAILY, 30 May 2025

