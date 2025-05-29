PM’s immunity bid: Attorney General must intervene, says PN

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has expressed deep concern over the Prime Minister’s move to seek conditional immunity in his capacity as Head of Government, just weeks ahead of the June 16, 2025 hearing in the civil suit filed by Yusoff Rawther.

PN Chief Whip, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, said the application raises serious questions regarding the invocation of immunity principles outlined under Articles 181, 182, and 183 of the Federal Constitution — provisions which clearly refer to the conditional immunity of the Rulers, not political officeholders such as the Prime Minister.

“PN therefore urges the Attorney General, as the principal legal advisor to the government and custodian of the Federal Constitution, to intervene immediately — either as an intervenor or as amicus curiae (friend of the court) in this proceeding,” he said in a statement today.

According to the PAS Secretary-General, it is the duty of the Attorney General to scrutinize the legal and constitutional validity of the Prime Minister’s immunity application.

“Secondly, the Attorney General must formally advise and, if necessary, rebuke the Prime Minister should this move be found to contravene the spirit or letter of the Constitution.

“Thirdly, the Attorney General bears the responsibility to prevent the establishment of a dangerous judicial precedent that could erode the principle of political accountability before the law,” he stressed.

The Kota Bharu MP warned that any abuse or selective application of immunity not only undermines the integrity of the nation’s highest office, but also risks opening the floodgates to power abuse and public distrust in the justice system.

“PN also calls on the Attorney General to act as Guardian of the Constitution, in line with the oath of office — defending the Constitution and upholding the rule of law without fear or favour.”

He further noted that if the Prime Minister believes the suit is baseless, he should have filed a preliminary application to strike it out on various legal grounds — such as absence of reasonable cause of action, being frivolous and vexatious, abuse of court process, procedural noncompliance, and others.

“The rule of law is the cornerstone of democracy. No one — not even a Prime Minister — is above it.

“The Guardian of the Constitution is not a tool of power – he is the people’s last line of defence against tyranny,” he concluded. – HARAKAHDAILY 30/05/2025

