Nurul Izzah urged to press PM to terminate Azam Baki’s contract

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth Wing of PAS (Dewan Pemuda PAS Malaysia) has called on PKR Deputy President Nurul Izzah Anwar to speak up and urge the Prime Minister to terminate the contract of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The wing’s Deputy Chief, Ustaz Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin, said the call is consistent with Nurul Izzah’s previous firm stance on institutional reform, which she openly voiced during past PKR party elections.

The issue has once again drawn public attention following reports that Azam’s contract has been extended, despite lingering concerns over his integrity linked to a past controversy involving share ownership — a matter that had significantly eroded public trust in the MACC.

“During the PKR election campaigns — both in 2022 and more recently in 2025 — Nurul Izzah clearly stated that the leadership of MACC must be cleansed to ensure transparency in institutional reform,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Now that Nurul Izzah has been elected PKR Deputy President, Hanif said it is her moral and political responsibility to honour her promises and prove that her reformist rhetoric was not merely campaign talk.

“As the daughter of the Prime Minister and a senior leader in the ruling party, she is in a strategic position to channel the voice of reform from within.

“However, there has been no clear response or firm stance from her regarding the extension of Tan Sri Azam Baki’s contract,” he added.

He stressed that the public is watching and evaluating the government’s sincerity, and that transparency in appointments to key positions — such as that of the MACC Chief Commissioner — is a true measure of commitment to reform and anti-corruption efforts.

“Failure to take a firm stand will only further undermine public confidence in the government and its reformist slogans,” he warned.

As such, Hanif said, Dewan Pemuda PAS Malaysia urges Nurul Izzah to demand that the Prime Minister terminate Azam Baki’s contract, in line with the position she once strongly advocated.

“True commitment is measured by consistency between words and actions — not by the title of ‘Princess of Reform’ who merely echoes slogans in the hallways,” he remarked. – HARAKAHDAILY, 30 May 2025

