MARA funds in question: Gerik MP calls for open investigation

GERIK: Gerik Member of Parliament, YB Fathul Huzir Ayob, has called for an open investigation into allegations of financial mismanagement involving the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), stressing that public funds should not be misused for political interests or legal expenses to silence critics.

Fathul Huzir, who represents Perikatan Nasional (PN) under the Rural Development portfolio, asserted that MARA’s funds are public resources that should be channelled into meaningful initiatives such as student sponsorships, scholarships, and aid for underprivileged Bumiputera communities.

“I was quite surprised to read the news report yesterday. I am not taking sides, but I fully support an open investigation if there is truth to the claims of wastage involving MARA funds,” he said in a statement today.

He backed the remarks made by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, describing her criticism as valid—particularly in relation to the conduct of MARA Chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

“As the MARA Chairman – a non-executive position – he appears to be interfering in executive matters and various expenditure decisions. In Gerik, for example, many MARA programmes heavily feature his presence, even to the extent of officiating school PTA meetings,” said Fathul Huzir, noting that local MPs and assemblymen are often sidelined from such events.

He further pointed out that numerous events involving MARA agencies are regularly held in Gerik and Pengkalan Hulu, including festive gatherings and aid distributions that appear to serve political interests.

“Everyone knows he intends to contest the Gerik parliamentary seat again. But does MARA policy allow for such concentration of activity in a single constituency? MARA is responsible for Bumiputera welfare across the entire country, including Sabah and Sarawak,” he added.

Fathul Huzir urged Dr Asyraf Wajdi to walk the talk on transparency and accountability by allowing an open inquiry or responding directly to PAC.

“I don’t see any issue if the PAC Chair summons him to present MARA’s financial accounts or explain questionable spending decisions,” he said.

He stressed that all national leaders must ensure that public funds—especially those under rural development and Bumiputera entitlements—are managed with prudence and integrity.

“If the work is commendable, I will support it. But if it is not, I have no hesitation as a Member of Parliament to raise concerns and question such matters,” he concluded.

Earlier, PAC Chairperson Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin publicly criticised MARA’s leadership, citing concerns over financial management and expenditure priorities that, in her view, fail to align with the agency’s original mandate.

In response, MARA Chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki defended his actions, claiming that Mas Ermieyati’s remarks were politically motivated and malicious, and announced his intention to pursue legal action over the allegations. – HARAKAHDAILY | 30 May 2025

