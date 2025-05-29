Malay-Muslim issues alarming, but government is negligent

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR: PUTRA has criticized the government for being negligent and indifferent towards issues involving the interests of the Malays and Islam, including the sharp decline in the size of Malay Reserve Land across the country.



PUTRA Vice President, Dato’ Asmawar Samat, stated that the Himpunan Melayu Berdaulat (Sovereign Malays Assembly) held on 24 May was a manifestation of the public’s frustration over the government’s lax attitude in safeguarding Malay rights and dignity.

“The new slogan ‘Melayu Berdaulat’ (Sovereign Malays) replaces the previously popular ‘Hidup Melayu’ (Long Live Malays) often used by certain political parties, reflecting the deep disappointment over the government’s lack of concern for Malay and Islamic interests.

“Related issues are increasingly being neglected, with daylight ‘theft and robbery’ taking place due to negligence and weaknesses in enforcement agencies.

“Among these is the drastic drop in Malay Reserve Land to 12 percent. This should have been identified early as an alarming matter, but instead, the percentage has remained unchanged and neglected,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

He pointed out further enforcement failures, such as in the Musang King durian farm land encroachment case in Raub, Pahang, which had already been decided by the courts.

“Why is enforcement now delayed? As a result, activists have decided to launch the Malay Reserve Land Council, establishing complaint centers or clinics to conduct investigations,” he added.

He also highlighted issues such as the eviction of residents from homes despite the Urban Renewal Act not yet being legislated or passed in Parliament—an area still under ministerial and government jurisdiction.

“There’s also the proposal to register Kampung Baru Sekinchan, originally Malay Reserve Land under the Sungai Besar constituency, under UNESCO.

“And the proposal to alienate Bagan Nakhoda Omar (a Malay property) in Sabak Bernam to non-Malays.

“As for Islam, activists have also expressed dissatisfaction, especially when non-Muslim entities within the government raise and trample upon religious sensitivities and interests.

“For example, attempting to lead a ‘solat hajat’ (special prayer) so that the Umno-DAP collaboration would be accepted and granted by Allah SWT,” he said, stressing PUTRA’s support for the new slogan ‘Melayu Berdaulat’.

Dato’ Asmawar explained that these matters concern Malays, who are constantly being provoked, despite their rights being enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“Such actions can be deemed offenses that threaten racial stability and harmony, as the issues being provoked and raised are like an uncontrollable epidemic,” he warned.

As such, PUTRA proposed the reintroduction of the Internal Security Act (ISA) to tackle the exploitation of Malay Reserve Land and ensure constitutional protections are preserved.

“The government must not appear indifferent, allowing political rhetoric and certain business cartels to act freely just because they are part of the ruling establishment.

“If this continues, the spirit of building a Madani Government will be eroded by opportunists who take advantage of weaknesses and disunity in Malay leadership,” he said. – HARAKAHDAILY 29/5/2025

