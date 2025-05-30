High discipline key to TGHH’s prolific writing, says Terengganu MB

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR: Society must have clear objectives and motivation in life in order to cultivate discipline and achieve success, said Terengganu Menteri Besar, Dato’ Seri Ir Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Commenting on the writing approach of PAS President, Tan Sri Tuan Guru Abdul Hadi Awang, he described discipline as a crucial factor enabling Tuan Guru to consistently produce scholarly works.

“For a soldier, they have their responsibilities. For a commando, it goes even beyond that. In the case of Tuan Guru, I observe that his discipline in the pursuit of knowledge stems from his understanding of his role as a khalifah (steward) on earth to convey knowledge.

“We often refer to him as a murabbi ummah — a nurturer of the community. He views his mission as one that continues from the moment we become conscious until we meet Allah SWT.

“This sense of divine duty motivates his deep commitment to learning and writing, as he sees what he delivers to society as a lasting form of charity (sadaqah jariyah) and a source of enduring reward,” he explained.

He made these remarks during an informal conversation session hosted by Zayan FM presenter Anas Tahir at the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2025, held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

The PAS Vice President also noted that Tuan Guru Abdul Hadi was among the earliest religious scholars he knew to adopt the use of computers for drafting and writing his books.

“Tuan Guru was one of the first to own a computer, and he had a personal mentor who taught him how to use it effectively. Of course, before computers, he wrote by hand, then transitioned to the typewriter, and so on.

“But nowadays, I see him directly inputting the ideas and insights from his mind into the computer. That’s why a computer or notebook is always by his side,” he added.

During the event, Ahmad Samsuri also launched the book “Beriman Kepada Allah” (Believing in Allah), one of seven volumes in the Encyclopedia of Muslim Creed authored by Tuan Guru and published by Pustaka Permata Ummah.

To date, Tuan Guru Abdul Hadi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Marang, has authored over 100 books published by various parties, in addition to numerous articles and academic papers. – HARAKAHDAILY, 30 May 2025

