Don’t treat religious scholars like major criminals

KUALA LUMPUR: The PAS Central Ulamak Council expressed regret over the arrest of Ustaz Mat Esa Deraman, also known as Tokku Pasir Gudang, which went viral in a video recording recently.



Its Chief, Ustaz Dato’ Ahmad Yahaya, said the action was not only shocking but also reflects a worrying trend in how authorities are handling voices of Islamic preaching in the country.

“The PAS Central Ulamak Council wishes to emphasize that religious teachers (asatizah) who sincerely spread knowledge and religious messages should not be treated as if they are dangerous criminals.

“What is more disheartening is that there are many high-profile cases involving far greater harm to the people and the nation — such as illegal land encroachments in Raub, Pahang, and the major pipeline explosion in Selangor,

“As well as various corruption cases involving billions of ringgit — yet no drastic arrests are carried out with the same urgency or publicity as in this case,” said the Member of Parliament for Pokok Sena.

He also questioned whether the arrest reflected true justice under the current government, as preachers bringing messages of goodness are treated harshly, while real offenders roam free without serious consequences.

“Are the authorities now more inclined to act like ‘flies’, looking for faults in religious preachers, but turning a blind eye to more blatant evils such as gambling premises, open vice activities, and insults towards Islam?

“We do not reject the rule of law, but we demand that it be enforced fairly and without bias. Do not make religious scholars the scapegoat in an attempt to suppress the rise of religious voices in a society that is increasingly confused.

“Ask your conscience: Who is really the criminal in the eyes of the law?” he said, referring to the action taken by the Johor State Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ), which reportedly arrested the preacher.

Ustaz Mat Esa was arrested for allegedly giving a religious talk without official credentials at a house on Wednesday night.

The video of his arrest, lasting 2 minutes and 58 seconds, quickly went viral on social media after celebrity preacher Ustaz Abdullah Khairi shared the footage on his Facebook page. — HARAKAHDAILY 30/5/2025

