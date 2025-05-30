Dewan Ulamak PAS congratulates new Federal Territories Mufti

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Ulamak PAS has extended its congratulations to the newly appointed Federal Territories Mufti, Sahibus Samahah Ustaz Ahmad Fauwaz Dato’ Fadzil.

Its Chief, Ustaz Dato’ Ahmad Yahaya, noted that Ahmad Fauwaz comes from a distinguished lineage of scholars in Kedah, being a descendant of the renowned Sheikh Muhammad Idris Al-Jarumi.

“Dewan Ulamak PAS prays that Sahibus Samahah’s leadership as Federal Territories Mufti will continue the legacy of strengthening the Islamic da’wah agenda in Malaysia, while also reinforcing the importance of scholarship and authoritative fatwa.

“May he be granted strength and good health in carrying out his duties, and may he always be guided by Allah in upholding the message of Islam in Malaysia, insya-Allah,” he said in a statement.

Dewan Ulama PAS also expressed appreciation to the outgoing Mufti, Associate Professor Dr. Luqman Abdullah, for his dedicated service throughout his tenure.

Ahmad Fauwaz was recently reported by local media to have been appointed to the post, replacing Dr. Luqman who concluded his service.

He is the son of the late former PAS President, Datuk Fadzil Mohd Noor, and previously led a committee that developed a faith rehabilitation syllabus for children under GISBH (Global Ikhwan Social Business Holdings).

Ahmad Fauwaz holds academic qualifications in Shariah from Al-Azhar University and the University of Malaya, and is widely recognised as a local scholar in Shariah and Islamic legal studies. – HARAKAHDAILY, 30 May 2025

