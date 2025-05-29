- Advertisement -

JOHOR BAHRU: The PAS Youth Wing of Johor Bahru has slammed Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, accusing him of betraying the principles of reform by practicing cronyism and political appointments in his administration.



They cited a statement by Transport Minister Anthony Loke in March 2023, in which he informed that the Prime Minister had no intention of appointing politicians to government-linked companies (GLCs), particularly those listed on Bursa Malaysia.

“That statement seemed to offer hope that Anwar’s government would practice governance based on integrity and be free from political influence. However, just a year later, that principle appears to have changed.

“Anwar Ibrahim has begun to defend the appointment of politicians into GLCs and government agencies, reasoning that those appointed are professionals and qualified individuals.

“He stated that it is unfair to discriminate against someone just because of their political background. This is seen as a rationalization that blurs the line between meritocracy and political interest.

“This is a form of cronyism wrapped in the term ‘professionalism’,” said the Johor Bahru PAS Youth Wing in a statement.

They added that the situation became clearer when Anwar recently declared publicly that political appointments are rewards for those who contributed to the party’s success.

“This action reflects the greatest hypocrisy of Anwar, as cronyism and nepotism—practices he once fiercely criticized—are now being openly practiced. This is a betrayal of the reform slogans that were once promised.

“The people have every right to feel deceived. If this is what is called reform, then it is clearly a betrayal by those who once championed it. Yet another proof that the PH coalition rose to power with promises and formulas that are now unfulfilled,” they said.

Anwar, while speaking at the PKR National Congress on May 24, claimed that political appointments are a rightful reward for certain individuals who contributed to the party’s success in becoming the ruling government.

“This is because many unknown individuals lost their jobs and spent all their money voluntarily in support of the party’s struggle to become the government.

“We should give positions to deserving individuals, as a reward for the decades of service and contributions they have made to the party’s struggle,” he claimed. – HARAKAHDAILY 29/5/2025

