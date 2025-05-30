Celebrate Kaamatan with the spirit of brotherhood and harmony

- Advertisement -

Assalamualaikum wbt and warm greetings to all beloved people of Sabah.

We express our gratitude to Allah SWT, for with His blessings, we are able to celebrate the Kaamatan Festival this year in an atmosphere of harmony.



PAS Sabah extends its heartfelt greetings of “Happy Kaamatan Festival” to all Sabahans, particularly to the Kadazan, Dusun, Murut, Rungus communities, and all indigenous ethnic groups celebrating this occasion.

The Kaamatan Festival symbolizes the rich cultural heritage and uniqueness of Sabah’s society, filled with values of humanity, gratitude, and unity.

PAS Sabah upholds the spirit of togetherness, tolerance, and unity in our multiracial and multi-religious society.

Kaamatan is not merely a cultural celebration but also an opportunity to strengthen interethnic relations, reinforce national identity, and nurture the harmony that forms the foundation of our state and nation’s progress.

Islam teaches us to respect and appreciate diversity, as every race and culture has a role in building a peaceful and civil society. We were created among various races, ethnicities, and backgrounds to get to know one another and to support each other in doing good while preventing wrongdoing.

Therefore, PAS Sabah is committed to working together with all parties in preserving the peace and harmony of our beloved Sabah.

Let us celebrate this Kaamatan with the spirit of brotherhood and love, while expressing gratitude for the sustenance and harvest that have been bestowed upon us.

May this celebration bring joy and unity to us all, as one big family of Sabahans and Malaysians as a whole.

Finally, once again, I wish you “Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan.” May Sabah continue to prosper, remain peaceful, and be blessed.

Thank you.

With sincere regards,

YB DATUK DR ALIAKBAR GULASAN

Commissioner of PAS Sabah

Member of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly

30 May 2025 – HARAKAHDAILY 30/5/2025

