ASEAN ‘Advisory Paper’ tarnishes Islamic sovereignty

SHAH ALAM: The Youth Wing of PAS Selangor expresses grave concern and strong objection to the contents of the “Advisory Paper to the Chair of ASEAN 2025 Malaysia” submitted by a coalition of ASEAN Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).



Its chief, Ustaz Mohamed Sukri Omar, stated that the document not only oversteps constitutional boundaries, but also serves as a vehicle for introducing foreign ideological agendas that are secular, liberal, and disconnected from the religious, cultural, and historical values of Malaysia.

“We emphasize that this document does not represent the voice of Malaysians. Rather, it acts as a ‘Trojan horse’ for international liberal ideologies. It clearly attempts to replace Islamic values and the social contract that underpins the nation with unbounded human rights, moral relativism, and absolute freedom detached from the framework of Shariah.

Malaysia is not a secular state. Islam is not merely symbolic—it is the foundation of our laws, customs, and civilization. Any attempt to separate religion from the state is a denial of the nation’s identity and a threat to the hard-earned social harmony built since independence,” he said.

He further asserted that several proposals within the document constitute a clear violation of the Federal Constitution.

“Among them is the proposal to separate religion from the state, which directly contradicts Article 3(1) that declares Islam as the religion of the Federation.

The push for anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBTQIA+ identities directly contradicts Islamic law and the norms of the Malaysian majority society.

The attempt to revive ratification of ICERD, which was overwhelmingly rejected by Malaysians in 2018 for threatening Article 153 and the special position of the Malays and Bumiputera.

The proposal to relax automatic citizenship policies, which could pose security threats, disrupt demographic balance, and weaken national sovereignty,” he explained.

As such, he called on all parties—including Islamic NGOs, scholars, intellectuals, professionals, and the youth—to rise up and voice their opposition to the document through lawful, respectful, and consistent means.

“Do not allow foreign ideologies to gradually seep into national policies in the name of progress and human rights, while in reality they erode our values from within. This is the jihad of our time.

Defending the sovereignty of religion and the nation from being torn apart by subtle forces disguised as champions of rights and freedom. Islam is not an obstacle to progress—Islam is the true compass of progress,” he stated. – HARAKAHDAILY 30/5/2025

